Explosion in E Jaintia Hills

SHILLONG, Nov 27: A minor explosion occurred at Soo Kilo market in East Jaintia Hills district in the wee hours of Thursday, a delayed report said here today.

“The explosion took place in a pork stall. A team was rushed to the spot,” said East Jaintia Hills SP, Deepak Palecha on Friday.

The police official refused to comment on HNLC claiming responsibility for the explosion. He also informed that bomb experts have reached the spot from Shillong to assess the kind of explosive used.