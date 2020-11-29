No manipulations in Power projects, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Nov 28: Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma today asserted that the central government would have intervened if there was any wrongdoing in the implementation of schemes related to the Power sector.

Reacting to the allegation of Opposition Congress about large-scale corruption in the sector, the chief minister said that the Opposition keeps on repeating the same points though the matter was already clarified by the Power department.

“Procedures were followed as per the guidelines and all the clearances and approvals were given by the Union government,” Conrad said.

The chief minister said that if there was something wrong in the implementation of schemes, the Centre would have intervened either by not clearing the bill or stopping the project. This was not the case since guidelines were followed, he added.

“They (Opposition) should point out important issues of the state and not stick to the same old issues as it will not serve any purpose,” the chief minister stated.

Earlier, the Leader of Opposition had accused the government of manipulating the tendering process to ensure that a predetermined bidder is qualified for the Saubhagya scheme while pointing out that the procurement of the materials constitute more than 70 per cent of the project cost under the Centre’s flagship scheme which is under implementation.