FIR against illegal coal transportation through EKH

SHILLONG, Nov 29: RTI activist and Civil Society Women’s Organisation (CSWO) president Agnes Kharshiing has filed an FIR on the alleged illegal transportation of coal through East Khasi Hills district on a daily basis.

In the FIR filed at Mawlai police station, she stated that she was in possession of photos and videos of the coal-laden trucks and was also informed that over 100 trucks are plying daily through East Khasi Hills district and while most of them do not have challans others are carrying coal beyond the load capacity as mandated by the Directorate of Mineral Resources (DMR) for transportation of the auctioned coal.

She stated that this was in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines and also amounts to cheating and looting of the revenue of the state.

According to her, there exist a bizarre possession and production of coupon system whenever police personnel check the coal-laden trucks which need to be investigated.

She further requested that all trucks carrying coal and passing under the jurisdiction of the police station should be stopped and checked for documents and overloading.

Moreover, inquiry should be made into issue of illegal challan and whether law permits the issue of coupons for the transportation of coal in lieu of challan from the DMR, she added in her complaint.