Former IAS officer Utpal Kumar new LS Secretary General

NEW DELHI: Retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Utpal Kumar Singh was on Monday appointed the new Secretary General of the Lok Sabha for a period of one year.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appointed Singh as Secretary General of the Lok Sabha and Lok Sabha Secretariat in the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary with effect from December 1.

Singh will succeed Snehlata Shrivastava. Singh earlier served as Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Associated with the management of World Bank projects during his 34-year service, the former 1986-batch Uttarakhand cadre officer has served in both the central and state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of economy and governance.

During this period, Singh dealt with policy and management in sectors such as infrastructure, in particular public works, energy and IT; agriculture and horticulture; human resource, police and personnel management; management of public sector undertakings; management of World Bank and other externally aided projects and management of mega events such as the Ardha Kumbh at Haridwar.

His tenure as Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand for more than two and half years provided an enhanced momentum in policy formulation and management across all sectors of the state and economy.

Singh held several important positions at the Centre, including as Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.