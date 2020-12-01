Assam DGP pledges ‘zero tolerance’ against violence in BTR

GUWAHATI: Assam Director General of Police, Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has pledged “zero-tolerance” against violence, warning elements and outfits against disrupting peace in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) ahead of the two-phase Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections from next Monday.

The Assam Police chief held discussions with top officials in Kokrajhar on Tuesday while reviewing security arrangements in BTR ahead of the polls.

“A zero tolerance policy will be adopted against violence or any misadventure on the part outfits or people linked to them or miscreants. Peace has returned to BTR now and anyone planning to disrupt the peaceful environment would be severely dealt with,” Mahanta asserted, while speaking to media persons.

He appealed to the people of BTR to immediately inform Assam Police if they receive any information about any subversive activity planned ahead of the polls.

Elections to the 40-member BTC will be held in Udalguri and Baksa districts in the first phase on December 7, while voting will take place in Kokrajhar and Chirang districts on December 10.

Counting of votes for both the phases will be held on December 12.

The elections were earlier scheduled in April, but had to be postponed because of the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, sources inform that 30 additional companies of security forces are being deployed in BTR with a majority of the polling stations identified as either sensitive or very sensitive.

The BTR Accord was signed in January this year. However, the presence of illegal firearms in BTR remains a security concern.

Police have over the past six months seized large quantities of firearms, ammunition, grenades, detonators, explosives, rocket-propelled grenades and a few improvised explosive devices in BTR.