MakeMyTrip targets holiday travellers with new package

NEW DELHI: Targeting travellers who want a safety assured vacation around the Christmas holiday season, online travel major MakeMyTrip on Tuesday introduced a new travel concept called “Special Bubble Holidays”, starting with Goa.

This specially curated package will include prior Covid-testing, sanitised cabs for transfers, charter flights with middle row vacant and luxury stays for travellers from Delhi to Goa, the company said.

Special Bubble Holidays has been introduced to give a safe and all-inclusive option to travellers to hit the holiday destinations while taking maximum care, MakeMyTrip said, adding that the package will be expanded to other tourist hotspots in the coming months.

“While people have spent a good part of the year indoors, travel bookings trends clearly suggest that people are ready to head out again for vacation while following safety protocols,” Deep Kalra, Founder and Group Executive Chairman, MakeMyTrip, said in a statement.

“With Special Bubble Holidays, we are responding creatively and responsibly to fulfil travellers’ aspirations by putting safety at the heart of this offering. Streamlining logistics while minimizing interaction, we have put together a holiday that will be safe, seamless and self-contained to ensure you can focus on just your holiday while leaving all the spadework to us.”

As part of this package, travellers will have to first undergo COVID-19 (RT-PCR) test, followed by private on-ground transfers in sanitized cabs to the airport from where they will be escorted to designated check-in counters for MakeMyTrip’s Special Bubble Holiday, the company said.

The package will include MySafety assured luxury stay options for four nights and five days.

