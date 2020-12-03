Punjab CM announces Rs 5L each for farmers who died during stir

CHNADIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday expressed grief over the death of two farmers, Gurjant Singh and Gurbachan Singh, while participating in the ongoing protests against the new agricultural laws.

The Chief Minister also announced financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the farmers.

Notably, farmer Gurjant Singh, from Bachhoana village in Mansa district, died in Delhi during agitation against farm laws, while Gurbachan Singh (80), from Bhinder Khurd village in Moga district, died due to massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.