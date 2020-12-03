State to frame COVID-19 safety rules for Christmas

SHILLONG, Dec 2: The state government has directed deputy commissioners to hold extensive consultations with stakeholders in their respective districts based on which COVID safety guidelines would be framed for people to follow during Christmas.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday after attending the review meeting on the prevailing COVID situation in the state, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the meeting discussed the need to frame safety guidelines so that people abide by the rules and protect themselves during the festive season.

“It is important to come up with guidelines, and if necessary, even protocols to ensure the safety of people, as we have a tendency to lower our guard during the festive season,” the chief minister said.

According to Sangma, the deputy commissioners would now hold extensive consultations with stakeholders to get their feedback, and probably within a week, the government might come up with the guidelines for the festive season.

Urging people to maintain discipline and pay heed to safety aspects during the festive season, the chief minister expressed satisfaction over the declining trend of COVID positive cases in the state of late.

As far as vaccination is concerned, Sangma revealed that the Prime Minister, in his latest meeting with chief ministers, asked all states to keep necessary logistics in place to implement the process.

Pointing out that Meghalaya will immunise medical and frontline workers in the first phase of the vaccination programme, he added that the state was ready for immunisation and all the deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure that manpower and infrastructure were put in place for the vaccination process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting on December 4 to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the country. National office bearers of NPP will attend the meeting.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to allow certain sporting activities, including football, in the state.