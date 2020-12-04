India warns Canada of serious damage to bilateral relations over Trudeau’s comments

NEW DELHI: In a major diplomatic offensive, the Centre on Friday warned the Canadian government of serious damage to bilateral relations if it continued to interfere in India’s domestic matters.

The ministry of external affairs on Friday summoned the Canadian High Commissioner and slammed the Justin Trudeau government over its recent support to farmers’ agitation in Punjab and Haryana.

An official statement said that the Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some cabinet ministers and members of parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers “constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs.”

“Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada,” the statement warned.

The ministry said the comments by the Canadian leadership “have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities” in front of India’s High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security.

“We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism,” the government said.

The Canadian Prime Minister, earlier this week while extending his support to the farmers protest, had said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start by recognising the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning, and we are all very worried about family and friends. I know that’s the reality for many of you.” His political rhetoric drew widespread flak across India.

Incidentally, the Trudeau government has also been a supporter of Khalistanis in Canada. Not only did the Modi government register its protest against Trudeau’s mollycoddling of Khalistanis, but Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also expressed his displeasure over the Canadian Prime Minister’s politics, during his visit to India.

