Akshay gets nod to shoot in Ayodhya

Actor Akshay Kumar will reportedly shoot his next film, Ram Setu, in Ayodhya after getting permission from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The actor had met the UP Chief Minister for dinner at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday night, according to a government spokesman. The chief minister appreciated Akshay’s efforts in making films with social messages.

The actor on his part had lauded the steps being taken by the Yogi Adityanath government to promote filmmaking in Uttar Pradesh.

Akshay had announced his new project titled Ram Setu in November during Diwali.

“This Deepawali, let us endeavor to keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come. Taking this mammoth task ahead, here is our humble attempt — #RamSetu. Wishing you & yours a very Happy Deepawali,” he had tweeted.

The film will be directed by Abhishek Sharma, whose Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari was the first Bollywood to release in theatres since the lockdown.

Ram Setu is backed by Akshay’s production house. (IANS)