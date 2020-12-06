Delhi Police returns Rs 7.55 cr, 3.8 kg gold and silver to owners

New Delhi : Under a special drive initiated since June 2020 to return case properties lying in its custody, Delhi Police has returned over Rs 7.55 crore in cash and around 3.8 kg gold apart from other valuables to their rightful owners.

These movable and immovable properties were lying in police custody for the last several years.

From June 1 to November 5, as much as Rs 7,55,62,133 in cash and gold jewellery weighing approximately 3.8 kg recovered/seized in different cases was handed over to their owners. It included 422 items of gold jewellery, 6 of diamond jewellery and 431 of silver jewellery.

In all, 12,567 case properties were returned to their owners, also including vehicles and electronic gadgets.

“The special drive to hand over such case properties to the owners was started on the directions of Commissioner of Police SN Shrivastava. These valuables and cash were returned by police stations in 15 police districts,” said Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal.

After reviewing the process of returning recovered or seized stolen property lying in the ‘malkhanas’ of police stations to their rightful owners, regular special drives were accordingly launched, which yielded noticeable results.

“As for valuable articles like gold or silver ornaments or jewellery studded with precious stones, it was of no use to keep these in police custody for years till the trials in the respective cases were over. Accordingly, requests were made by the SHOs to Metropolitan Magistrates concerned under Section 451 of CrPC to hand over the case properties to their rightful owners,” the officer added.

Vehicles, mobile phones, laptops, personal computers, CCTVs etc were also returned, after completing necessary formalities as per the law, to their rightful owners.

The returned vehicles included 5,299 two-wheelers, 280 TSRs and 869 four-wheelers. As many as 3,980 mobile phones, 121 laptops and computers and CCTVs and 1,931 other miscellaneous items were recovered and handed over to their rightful owners. (IANS)