Flamingo in Vamprickle Land

by Nayaab Suhel

“Fascinating journey into the world of a teenager”

Patricia Mukhim

The writer Nayaab Suhel is no stranger to writing. She comes from a family that encourages reading and egg her on to write her own story. Her stories have appeared in these columns in the past. This time Nayaab has decided to self-publish her story on witches. And why witches? Because it is important to dispel the notion that all witches are bad, says Nayaab and that there can be good witches too! That’s how a positive mind works! It can churn a delightful yarn even from something as unpleasant as the image of witches on broom casting spells on humankind.

The title of the book is a teaser. One doesn’t know what to expect. On turning the pages, the reader is transported into that world of fairies and elves and yes witches but as stated above, not the ugly variety that seek to harm. This is a story of two sister witches Flamingo and Calera; their fascinating journey to Vamprickle land and their experiences with other wizards and vampires.

Flamingo is invited to a major competition which would decide who could brew the best witches’ spell and surprise of surprises, she wins the first prize but not before an exciting journey from her home to Vamprickle Land. It’s the journey, not the destination that enthrals the reader.

This book by 13-year-oldNayaab should encourage many other young writers with fertile imaginations to come out with their own stories and let their imagination run wild. After all, a story is a story. It can be woven around any idea or ideas. The point is to put one’s thoughts into words – something which many don’t get down to.

Nayaab with her quiet demeanour and her fascination for Enid Blyton series has done it. What an achievement at such a young age. The Shillong Times is proud to review this piece of imaginative insights from a young mind.