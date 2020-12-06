Policeman, civilian injured in Srinagar militant attack

NATIONAL
By Agencies

Srinagar: A policeman and a civilian were injured on Sunday when militants attacked a police team deployed at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.
Police said militants fired at a ‘naka’ party in Sazgaripora area of the old Srinagar city, leading to injuries to Constable Farooq Ahmed and a civilian.
“They have been shifted to hospital, where attending doctors described their condition as stable,” police said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area for conducting searches. (IANS)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.