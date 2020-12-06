Policeman, civilian injured in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: A policeman and a civilian were injured on Sunday when militants attacked a police team deployed at a checkpoint in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Police said militants fired at a ‘naka’ party in Sazgaripora area of the old Srinagar city, leading to injuries to Constable Farooq Ahmed and a civilian.

“They have been shifted to hospital, where attending doctors described their condition as stable,” police said.

Security forces have cordoned off the area for conducting searches. (IANS)