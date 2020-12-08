Hek leads BJP charge for GHADC elections

TURA, Dec 7: Senior BJP leader and Meghalaya Health Minister AL Hek landed in Tura on Monday afternoon, accompanied by State BJP in-charge, M Chuba Ao, with an eye on the upcoming elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), scheduled to take place sometime next year.

The two party leaders, who are staying at Tura circuit house, were met by a large number of BJP workers and local leaders including several aspirants for the party ticket to different constituencies in the Garo Hills.

Polls are due to take place in 29 constituencies across Garo Hills for the GHADC and one member is nominated from the ruling alliance to complete the thirty-member house.

BJP leaders from Garo Hills informed The Shillong Times that there was no official meeting on Monday and only an informal dinner hosted for the two visiting leaders, Hek and Ao.

However, both leaders are expected to meet with church leaders from various denominations including the Bishop of Tura, Andrew R Marak, on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, several aspirants to the party ticket, who called on the two leaders, have been asked to head to the state capital for discussions given the shortage of time during the two-day visit.