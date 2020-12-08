Williamson, Kohli joint 2nd in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI, Dec 7: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Monday moved up a rung to join his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli at the second spot in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

On the other hand, West Indies captain Jason Holder conceded his top ICC Test all-rounder’s ranking to England star Ben Stokes after an unimpressive outing against New Zealand.

Australia’s Steve Smith, with 911 points, kept his hold on the pole position in the batting charts.

India’s Chesteshwar Pujara remained seventh on the list ahead of Stokes (8th) and England captain Joe Root (9th) respectively.

Kiwi opener Tom Latham entered the top-10 at the 10th position. Ajinkya Rahane (11th) and Mayank Agarwal (12th) have both dropped a place each.

Stokes, with 446 points, is on top of the all-rounder’s list, while Holder with 434 is placed second. India’s Ravindra Jadeja maintained his third position with 397 points. His teammate Ravichandran Ashwin dropped a place to be at sixth with 287 points.

Among bowlers, India’s Jasprit Bumrah stayed put at ninth position on the list while Ravichandran Ashwin gained a position to be 11th.

Mohammed Shami (joint 13th), Ishant Sharma (17th) and Ravindra Jadeja (18th) are also in top 20.(PTI)