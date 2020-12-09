Opp slams govt over farm bills

SHILLONG, Dec 8: The Opposition Congress has slammed the Chief Minister for supporting the central farm bills even though the Agricultural Minister is yet to make any statement on the same. Speaking to media persons during a demonstration organised by the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee to express solidarity with the protesting farmers, Congress MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh said the Agriculture Minister had recently said that he was yet to look into the issues whereas the chief minister has openly supported the bills without even holding discussions with the farmers.

She asked the state government to come up with laws to protect the interest of farmers in the state and ensure minimum support price.

Shouting anti-government slogans and carrying placards, the Congress leaders demanded the immediate repeal of these three new acts which according to them “goes against the interest of the farmers”.

The Congress leaders also displayed placards which read “we support farmers”, “no farmers no food”, and “stop harassment of farmers”.