Hundreds avail of free health check-up in SWGH  

TURA, Dec 10: Hundreds of locals including children and the youth from South west Garo Hills were given free medical check-up and other physical examinations including Allopathic, Ayush, Dental, Eye and Mental Health, during the two day Health Mela organized by the office of the District Medical and Health Officer at Bangre Playground under Rangsakona.

A team of specialist doctors from the district tended to the medical needs of the people during the two day programme which was organized under the theme ‘Safeguarding ourselves from Covid-19’.

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ramakrishna Chitturi, who was the Chief Guest on the occasion, said that the Health Department alone would not be able to fight against COVID-19 and urged the people to cooperate and take measures to keep themselves safe. He added that with the support and cooperation of the public and community, the situation would soon be under control.

While encouraging parents to prioritize health, Chitturi stressed on the immunization of children and also urged them to seek timely medical help whenever necessary. Highlighting the important role of men in family health, he urged fathers to take initiatives regarding welfare of their children and to not depend totally on the mothers.

As part of the programme, various awards in accordance with their performances were handed over to health centres and individuals during which Zikzak PHC was awarded the Best PHC, Gopinathkilla Sub-Centre the Best Sub Centre and Chingkame N Sangma of Rongdengre Sub Centre under Mellim PHC the Best ANM.