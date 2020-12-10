Murthy to serve again as Surgeon General

Washington, Dec 9: US President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Dr Vivek Murthy as his Surgeon General, exuding confidence that the renowned Indian-American physician will be a key public voice in his response to the coronavirus pandemic to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine.

Murthy, 43, served as Surgeon General of the United States during the Obama administration and had to leave abruptly when Donald Trump became the US President. “Dr. Murthy will be one of my most trusted public health and medical advisors, and I’m grateful for his continued public service,” Biden said on Tuesday as he announced Murthy’s nomination.

“A renowned physician and research scientist. A trusted national leader on health care, and for me, a trusted advisor during this campaign and transition. This will be his second time serving as America’s Doctor, having served in this role under President Obama.

During his tenure, he took on some of the most pressing public health issues we face — from the opioid crisis to threats to America’s mental health,” Biden said.

Dr Murthy was previously confirmed by the Senate to serve in the same capacity, holding the post as ‘America’s Doctor’ between 2014 and 2017. (PTI)