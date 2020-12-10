NCB nabs Bollywood hairstylist, drug peddler in SSR’s death probe

MUMBAI: Tightening the noose on Bollywood, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested a celebrity hairstylist and a drug peddler and seized 16 packets of cocaine, as part of the ongoing probe into the drugs mafia angle related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, officials said here on Thursday.

The arrested persons were identified as hairstylist Suraj Godambe and drug peddler Lalchandra Yadav who is an auto-rickshaw driver who delivered drugs to the customers.

They were produced in the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court and were remanded to NCB custody till December 16, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

The duo was caught near Meera Towers in the posh Oshiwara area of Jogeshwari West and the NCB team recovered 11 gram of cocaine and Rs 56,000 cash from them.

“We have seized 16 packets containing overall 11 gram of cocaine along with an auto-rickshaw and drug proceeds amounting to Rs 56,000,” the NCB said.

While Godambe worked with several top Bollywood personalities and film production houses, Yadav was the conduit who supplied the contraband on behalf of a Nigerian drug syndicate.

With this several prominent Bollywood names have come under the NCB scanner and are likely to be summoned for questioning soon.

The latest development comes a couple of days after the NCB seized more than 5 kg of ‘Malana Cream’ hashish worth more than Rs 2.5 crore and arrested two persons from the Oshiwara area through whom the drugs were procured allegedly for Sushant Singh Rajput.

IANS