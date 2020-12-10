Section 144 clamped in Assam’s Hailakandi district following assault incident

GUWAHATI: Following the incident of assault at Lalpani on Wednesday, the district administration in Hailakandi on Thursday promulgated Section 144 with immediate effect.

At round 6.30 pm on Wednesday a youth named Abhijit Nath, 22, a wage earner, of Lalpani area under Katlicherra Police Station was severely assaulted with sharp weapons by two persons of the same locality near his house resulting in multiple injuries including head injury.

On receipt of the information, OC, Katlicherra Police Station with personnel rushed to the place of occurrence followed by Additional SP and SP. The injured person was shifted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

SP, Hailakandi, Pabindra Kumar Nath disclosed that an accused has been apprehended and search operation is on to nab the other accused. Additional forces have been deployed in the area. “The situation is normal, but under close watch,” Nath said, adding that the house of one of the accused was torched by miscreants taking advantage of darkness.

Apprehending breach of public peace and tranquility, District Magistrate, Megh Nidhi Dahal has clamped Section 144 in the entire district in the wake of the Lalpani incident here on Wednesday.

The order prohibits picketing in front of offices, public institutions, public roads, commercial establishments and in any other public places.

It prohibits carrying of fire arms or explosive substance of any nature and use of fire crackers in public places, roads, bus stations and railway stations.

Holding of public meetings, rallies, procession and dharna in any public place without prior permission from the district authorities prohibited.

Inflammatory speeches, raising of slogans, writing and postering on walls, roads, public or private buildings and vehicles strictly prohibited.

The order also prohibits use of loud speakers without permission and unauthorised construction on government land and encroachment in first areas.

The order, however, exempts police and paramilitary personnel from carrying fire arms and weapons as well as official meetings and programmes from its purview