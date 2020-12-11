State teacher inducted as natl edn forum convenor

SHILLONG, Dec 10: The National Executive Council (NEC) had recently inducted a teacher from Mawlyngad Village, East Khasi Hills, as the Meghalaya State Convenor of All India Education Forum (AIEF).

According to a statement, the teacher, Bisharlang Pyngrope, is the former principal of TMT Higher Secondary School, Pfütsero, Nagaland, and is presently working at St. Michael’s Higher Secondary School, Umsning.

“Mr. Bisharlang Pyngrope is also the recipient of Bharat Shiksha Ratan Award 2014, District Teacher’s Award 2015 from the Department of School Education, Government of Nagaland, Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award 2015, Best Indian Educationist Award 2016 and State Level Teacher’s Award 2016 from the Department of School Education, Government of Nagaland,” the statement said.