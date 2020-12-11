When Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘shine of acting wore off’

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow says she was in her mid-twenties when she realised she did not love acting that much. The realisation came soon after she won an Oscar for “Shakespeare In Love”. “I sort of felt like, well, now who am I supposed to be? Like, what am I, what am I driving towards?” she said during an appearance on “Quarantined With Bruce”, reports people.com. Now 45, Paltrow said that “part of the the shine of acting wore off” due to the “intense public scrutiny” of being a young actress in Hollywood. “Being a kid who’s like living every breakup on every headline, like being criticised for everything you do say and wear,” Paltrow continued. “And also, it’s so transitory, you’re always all over. It’s hard to plant roots. Like I’m such a homebody, you know me, I like to be with my old friends and cook and squeeze my kids. Like I don’t want to be alone in a hotel room in Budapest for six weeks. Like, it’s just not who I am,” she said. (IANS)