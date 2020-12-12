Biden, Harris named Time’s ‘Person of the Year’

New York, Dec 11: US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been named by the prestigious Time magazine as ‘2020 Person of the Year’ for changing the American story, showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division and sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.

It named the Democratic leaders for its annual prestigious honour, choosing them over other finalists – frontline health care workers, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr Anthony Fauci, the Movement for Racial Justice and US President Donald Trump.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are Time’s 2020 Person of the Year.

“If Donald Trump was a force for disruption and division over the past four years, Biden and Harris show where the nation is heading: a blend of ethnicities, lived experiences and worldviews that must find a way forward together if the American experiment is to survive,” the publication said on Thursday.

Time named Fauci, the frontline health workers and racial justice organisers ‘2020 Guardians of the Year’, who “put themselves on the line to defend the ideals sacred to democracy.” CEO of conferencing platform Zoom Eric Yuan has been named as Time’s Businessperson of the Year. South Korean boy band BTS was named Entertainer of the Year and American basketball player LeBron James as Athlete of the Year.

Time said it is “noteworthy” that a year after Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year, the youngest person ever for the honour, it chose 78-year-old Biden, one of the oldest persons selected for the annual honour.

“Biden calls himself a bridge to a new generation of leaders, a role he embraced in choosing Kamala Harris, 56, the first woman on a winning presidential ticket, daughter of a Jamaican father and an Indian mother,” Time said. (PTI)

The publication added CPS 12111106