Kejriwal is closely linked to BKU’s Gurnam Chaduni: Intel

NEW DELHI: Intel agencies are alleging that Gurnam Singh Chaduni, farmer leader from Haryana and founder (BKU/Gurnam) has a close relationship with Arvind Kejriwal, National Convener AAP and Chief Minister Delhi.

Gurnam Singh is a renowned farmer leader in Kurukshetra. He holds various agitational programmes in Haryana on farmers issues and is maintaining co-ordination with farmer leaders of other States. He founded BKU/G in 2004. Earlier it was affiliated to BKU/Tikait but now it is an independent organization.

Gurnam Singh frequently visits areas of Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Yamunanagar, Sonepat, Rohtak, Karnal, Ambala, Panchkula and Hisar as he has organizational stronghold in these areas. He wants to be recognized as a national-level farmer leader, as per intelligence reports.

Rakesh Tikait, being son of M.S. Tikait (President, BKU-T) he took active part in its meeting/agitations. He also organised/supervised activities of the union. After the formation of Bharatiya Kisan Dal (BKD), political wing of BKU-T on January 28, 2004, he was nominated as its President. BKD unsuccessfully contested Parliamentary elections in 2004 and Assembly elections in 2007.

Balwant Singh Behramke is State General Secretary, BKU/Mann. He is not known to be very active in farmers’ related issue in the Moga area. He actively participates in the programmes organised by Sikh radical organisations in the area and he is the follower of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. He was one of the prominent leaders in the organisations of protest demonstrators in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents in the State.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, 77, in 2008, resigned from BKU/MR and formed BKU/Rajewal since then he is State president of BKU/R. He was actively associated with protest, meetings and programs in favour of farmers in the State and National level activities and raised issues of farmers.

He is having good relationship with Prakash Singh Badal, former Punjab Chief Minister and Sukhbir Singh Badal, President SAD, as per intel inputs. He is a well-known figure in Punjab. He has headed his faction of the BKU since he broke away from the original outfit in the 1990s. He is credited with having drafted the constitution of the BKU. His vast experience and in-depth knowledge of agriculture in Punjab have made him the ‘think tank’ of this agitation.

His deft articulation of farmers’ viewpoint is seen as an asset during talks with Central Ministers. His seniority has also been put to use while unifying differing opinions that emerged during the meetings of the 31 unions in planning and implementing their protests. He has prepared the demand charter for this protest. He has never accepted any political post from any party, or contested elections.

Nirbhay Singh Dhudike(State President), Kirti Kisan Union was born and brought up at village Dhudike, Distt. Moga. He had school education from the village school and then passed B.A examination from Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial College, Dhudike (Moga) in the year 1972. During study in the college, he joined the Naxalite movement as he was attracted towards its philosophy. He pasted anti-government posters in the village in the year 1970. He was also elected the Secretary of students Union of the college. In the agitation started by Punjab Students Union (M/L) after the killing of two student leaders in the infamous Moga firing episode of 1972, he participated in the anti-government protests/demonstrations and also set on fire a government bus plying between Moga -Chandigarh in 1972.

He was also instrumental in organizing a 17 days long indefinite dharna held in front of DC office Moga in 2004 in support of the demands of his organisations. The subject was elected State Committee Member of CPML-ND during 1999-2000 and was also made State Finance Secretary of KKU, Punjab about 6/7 years back. He was made State President of Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab (affiliated to All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha) (Pro-CPML/New Democracy) in the year 2007.

A raid was also conducted by Jalandhar Police at his house in Jan 2009 to pick him to ascertain his association with arrested CPI-Maoist Cadre Jai Prakash Dubey @ Anupam of Hazaribagh also conducted by Jalandhar Police at his house in Jan 2009 to pick him to ascertain his association with arrested CPI-Maoist Cadre Jai Prakash Dubey @ Anupam of Hazaribagh. However, the subject could not be picked up by the Police as managed to escape from the house well before the police raid, as per intel inputs.