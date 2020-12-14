Farmers protesting at Ghazipur begin hunger strike

NEW DELHI: Farmers protesting against the new farm laws at Ghazipur border here started their day-long hunger strike on Monday.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader said, “The day-long hunger strike started at 8 a.m. will end at 5 p.m. This is today’s strategy and if the government still does not agree to our demands, we will decide a new strategy for tomorrow.

“The leaders on hunger strike will address a press conference in the evening.”

“We will continue to protest till the farm laws are not repealed. The government should listen to our concerns and hold a discussion on them. We will continue to protest if the government fails to do so,” Tikait added.

Around 15 farmer leaders at the Ghazipur border are sitting on a hunger strike.

The farmers have rejected the proposal of the government who are ready to include amendments in the new farm laws.

Farmers are adamant and say dialogue with the government is possible only when it agrees to roll back the “black laws”.

The Farmers’ organisations on Sunday announced that they would fast for a day on Monday at the Delhi border. The farmer leaders said that the farmers will sit on a day-long huger strike at district headquarters across the country, as well as places like Singhu, Tikri, Palwal, Ghazipur etc.

The farmers had also called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 which was supported by various political parties and trade unions.

Some political parties are also supporting the farmers’ protest while the workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will also sit on a hunger strike in solidarity to the farmers.

The Centre has alleged that the farmers were being incited by pro-Left and Extreme Left elements and their agenda was being hijacked by political parties in the opposition, while the farmers stand by their allegation that the new farm laws that were passed in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament will ruin their livelihood.