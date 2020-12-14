MeECL pensioners demand release of dues for two months

TURA: Pensioners under the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL), who are yet to receive their pensions for the months of October and November on Monday, urged the concerned authorities as well as the state government to release their dues at the earliest.

In a statement issued here, the pensioners under the banner of the MeECL Pensioners Association with its headquarters in Shillong said that they were suffering again after a short relief of receiving pension, as their pensions for the two months have once again been kept pending by the authorities. According to the association, the pensioners, who number more than 3000 had also suffered the same fate in the months of July, August and September this year as their pensions were withheld for reasons best known to the management.

“We as members of the MeECL Pensioners Association wholeheartedly welcomed the present incumbent of the Administrative Head of the MeECL when the government of Meghalaya replaced the services of the MCS by posting the present Chairman-cum-Managing Director in conceding to the demands of various organizations- social and political, including Unions and Associations of the MeECL employees. But as of now, we fail to see any change in the administration of the MeECL and are still waiting to receive our legitimate pension for the months of October and November 2020,” General Secretary of the association, Thrumen Sangma said.

The association urged the authorities to release the pending pension amounts immediately as a mark of respect to the senior citizens of the State who rendered their services to the MeECL as engineers, administrators and Class-III and Class-IV employees during their career.

Meanwhile, the association also extended support to the agitating employees who are currently demanding payment of salary and expressed hope that they achieve their goal by peaceful and democratic manner of agitation.