Three more deaths in state; over 12K cured

SHILLONG, Dec 13: Meghalaya recorded three more deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries surpassed the 12,000-mark with 31 persons being cured. As many as 123 fresh infections were reported taking the state’s caseload to 12,866.

The death toll due to COVID-19 has now risen to 128.

Out of the three COVID-19 patients who passed away, two were admitted in Nazareth hospital and the third person in NEIGRIHMS.

Besides being infected with the coronavirus disease, the deceased were also suffering from various comorbidities, according to a report.