GSU thanks Hek for regaining two MBBS seats for state

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU) has appreciated to Meghalaya Health Minister, A L Hek for his timely intervention with regard to the cancellation of two MBBS seats from Garo Hills by the Central Ministry.

Earlier, two MBBS seats allocated to the state at Palamu Medical College in Jharkhand was cancelled by the Health Ministry on account of non-renewal of annual permission of the college by the National Medical Commission (NMC) for the academic session, 2020-21.

Soon after the cancellation of the two MBBS seats was made known, Hek had written to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan requesting him to look into the matter after which the two seats were allotted back to the State.

Lauding the timely intervention of the Health Minister, the GSU said, “The news of the cancellation of the two seats that was earlier allotted to two Garo candidates against the state quota was very disheartening and frustrating to the candidates as well as to the A’chik community. Your timely intervention to the issue brings us great joy and we would like to convey our heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for your kind act”.