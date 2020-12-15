ILP agitation will continue: CoMSO

SHILLONG, Dec 14: The Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO) on Monday said examining the issue of implementing Inner-Line Permit by the Centre would be redundant as the Meghalaya Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution in this regard in December 2019.

CoMSO chairman Robertjune Kharjahrin said they would continue with their agitations to pressure the Centre over the regulation and to request the Governor to give his assent to the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act.

“We will organise an agitation across the state on December 19, a day that should have been celebrated had not the Centre been adamant about not approving ILP even after the Assembly’s nod,” he said.

Assuring a peaceful and democratic agitation in view of the COVID-19 protocols, Kharjahrin said a torch rally would also be organised in the state capital on December 30 evening to remind the Centre of the long-pending demand.

He defended the decision to set up entry-exit gates from December 16 and said people would get used to it in anticipation of ILP. The CoMSO chairman felt the state government would frame rules while implementing the ILP for some relaxations for people using Meghalaya highways as transit.

He played down fears that the ILP would affect the state’s tourism sector.

“Statistics show that Sikkim attracts more foreign tourists than Meghalaya despite the requirement of Restricted Area Permit and Protected Area Permit. The Meghalaya government needs to have the right policies and infrastructure for tourism to boom,” he said.

And with e-permit, people can get their entry permit before reaching the state, he added.

Kharjahrin said they want the ILP agitation to remain a peaceful people’s movement but warned the government against any provocation.