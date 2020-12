GUWAHATI: Overcoming the physical barriers in the hilly terrain, Meghalaya government is providing internet connectivity to villages through VSATs.

The Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma informed through a tweet that so far 115 such VSATs have been installed against a target of 521 VSATs across all the districts in the state.

The project is executed by TCIL India and implemented by the BBNL Bharatnet through Department of Telecommunication (DoT), Government of India.