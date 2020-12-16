MeECL employees suspend agitation

SHILLONG: Consequent upon positive response received from of the Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) and in view of the commitment made by him the Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL Employees Associations & Unions (CCORMAU) has decided to suspend their agitation, according to P K Shullet, President of the Union.

As a short-term solution, the following will be done:

Pay of October will be disbursed by Wednesday evening; pay of November will be disbursed by next week; pay of December and subsequent months will be disbursed within the first week of every month.

Discussions were also held on other issues relating to terminal benefits which will be pursued with government, unnecessary loan shall be stopped.

Some of the decisions taken included privatisation of MeECL will not be carried out and the MOU with BIA will be reviewed, field officers will get free hands to deal with defaulters…etc.