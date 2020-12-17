Assam Governor nominates members to BTC

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has nominated six members to the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to represent some of the unrepresented communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region comprising the four districts of Kokrajhar, Udalguri, Baksa and Chirang.

The nominated members are Madhav Chandra Chetry (Gorkha community), Champawati Deka (Sarania Kachari), Wilson Hasda (Santhal), Pradip Kumar Bhuyan (Keot), Hemanta Kumar Rabha (Rabha) and Arpana Medhi (general category).

The new BTC administration led by the UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance announced the nomination of the six members to the council.

BTC chief executive member Pramod Boro submitted the names of the six members as Governor’s nominees for the council to chief secretary Jishnu Barua.

The Governor’s nominees have been recommended under paragraph 2 (1) of the Sixth Schedule to the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2003 (44 of 2003).

The letter read that CEM Pramod Boro has been directed to convey the approval of the Governor of Assam in regard to the nomination of six candidates belonging to various unrepresented communities to the fourth BTC as recommended by Boro.