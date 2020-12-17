MMA fighter Anthony Syiem felicitated at Nongpoh

By From Our Correspondent
Village leaders and people of the Nongpoh area in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya welcomed and felicitated Anthony Syiem and his coach, Cores Marwein on their arrival at Nongpoh on Thursday. Syiem, an MMA fighter, has brought laurels to the district, the state and North East as whole by winning a fight in the Feather Weight Division of the MFN-5 against Karan Lama, an MMA fighter hailing from Mumbai, Maharashtra, in an event organised by the Matrix Fight Night at Palazzo Hotel, Dubai on December 15. Anthony won the match against Lama after full three rounds of the fight via decision.
