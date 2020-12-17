New York experiences major winter storm

NEW YORK: New York City has been experiencing heavy snow, strong winds, leading to hazardous travel conditions as the Northeast and mid-Atlantic areas were being pounded by winter storm Gail.

New York City Emergency Management has issued hazardous travel advisory for Wednesday and Thursday, expecting eight to 12 inches of snow accumulation in the city, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The combination of heavy snow and wind conditions could cause near-blizzard conditions,” the Management warned in a statement.

New Yorkers are advised to work remotely and refrain from unnecessary travel.

The Sanitation Department of New York will dispatch around 2,000 plows and hundreds of salt-spreaders when more than two inches of snow accumulates.

On Wednesday night, Rego Park in Queens borough has had six inches of snow accumulation, according to the latest snowfall report by the National Weather Service (NWS).

Islip Airport Observer on Long Island reported rain mixed with sleet at around 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the NWS.

Half of New York State could see 12 to 18 inches of snow accumulation with possible coastal flooding and power outage in New York City and Long Island.

Moreover, New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority said it was implementing a nearly shutdown in the night and will operate on an enhanced weekend schedule.