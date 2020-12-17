Will try to convince Shah on MRSSA: Guv

SHILLONG, Dec 16: Ahead of his upcoming visit to New Delhi, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said he would try to convince Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to consider the implementation of Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA).

Stating that the MRSSA, which comes under his purview unlike the Inner Line Permit (ILP), Malik told The Shillong Times that the matter, pertaining to MRSSA, was with the Chief Minister after it was sent to him (CM) by the previous Governor for the reference of President Ram Nath Kovind.

On the growing demand for the implementation of ILP in the state, the Governor said he was studying the matter.

“I am getting people’s views. It is people’s demand and I am here for them. I will do whatever I can but I have no role to play in it. The matter is between the people who are demanding it and the Central government,” he said.

The Governor said there was no point for him and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to go to New Delhi together to convince the Centre on the demand. He said they could go separately.

On the fear that the ILP’s implementation might affect the state’s tourism industry, Malik said the people should assess if the ILP would be beneficial or harmful for tourism and investment in the state.

“What I understand is that if the MRSSA can be implemented, it will cover most of the issues,” he said.

On the perception that further delay in the ILP’s implementation could lead to law and order problems, he said he has already told the pressure groups not to resort to violence. He said people would reach nowhere by resorting to violence and pressure tactics.

“They can go ahead in a democratic manner and convince people that their viewpoint is right,” Malik added.

The chief minister and the Opposition have already met the Governor to discuss the status of MRSSA and ILP. The Rangbah Shnongs also met the Governor recently and requested him to take up the ILP issue with the Centre.