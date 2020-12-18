CBI charges Hathras accused with rape and murder

HATHRAS (UTTAR PRADESH): The four accused in the alleged gang rape and torture of a young Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras in September, have been charged for gang-rape and murder by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the SC/ST court here.

This information was given by the lawyer of the accused.

The 20-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by four men from the upper caste community in Hathras on September 14. She later died due to her injuries at a hospital in Delhi. The victim was cremated near her home on September 30.

The police’s handling of the case – particularly the late-night cremation of the victim allegedly without the family’s approval – led to angry protests across the country.

The officials, however, maintained that the cremation was done “as per the wishes of the family”.

In October, the Supreme Court said the Allahabad High Court will monitor the probe conducted by the CBI.

The Allahabad High Court, meanwhile, took suo moto cognisance of the late-night cremation and is hearing the case.

It may be recalled that the four main accused had written to the Uttar Pradesh police from jail, claiming that they are being framed in the case and sought ‘justice’.

They also accused the victim’s mother and brother of torturing her. The woman’s family has denied these allegations.

Earlier this week, the CBI sought more time to conclude its investigation following which the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday fixed January 27 as the next date of hearing in the case.