SSA teachers hold sit-in, press for salary release

TURA/SHILONG, Dec 17: Tsk-tsked over the delay in release of salaries and relentlessly pushing for its release, the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers from state on Thursday staged a sit-in in Shillong and Tura while also expressing discontent over government’s “incapability”.

In Shillong, the teachers, under the aegis of All Meghalaya SSA School Teachers’ Association, demanded the release of their salaries, which have pending since four months.

General secretary of the association, Defender S Lamare, exhorted the government to release the salaries while also suggesting that the government should regularise the SSA posts.

He also demanded of government to release the pending arrears from July 2016 to February 2017.

“From our side, we are very sad regarding the incapability of the government,” Lamare said.

He was, however, informed by Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, that the state government is still awaiting funds from the central government.

Meanwhile, in West Garo Hills, the SSA school teachers, under the banner of All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association, staged a sit-in outside the Chief Minister’s Office in Tura, demanding the release of their salaries, which have been pending since five months.

The teachers had, in the past, submitted a number of memorandums and subsequent reminders to the government seeking the release of their salaries, only to fall on deaf ears.

“As our five months’ salaries are pending, we are facing immense problems to celebrate Christmas. Therefore, we are requesting that the salaries be released within December,” president of the association, LG Momin, said.

According to Momin, following the release of the Project Approval Board (PAB) for different states by the Centre in August this year, teachers working in other states are enjoying their salaries as per the PAB. He went on to ask that why Meghalaya is not following in the footsteps of others.

Momin also informed that a memorandum seeking the release of the salaries has been submitted to Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

Meanwhile, the teachers under All Meghalaya 4th Teachers Association from Garo Hills have submitted copies of their earlier memorandums as reminders to various state officials. They are demanding hike in their salaries.