Digital Marketing as a Career Option

By Ranjan K Baruah

The recent pandemic has taught us the importance of online activities. Due to lock down most of us were inside home and took part in digital activities. This has increased the importance of the digital world and one of the common words is digital marketing or branding digitally.

We are talking about a new vista in career which is popular as digital marketing or digital ways of doing business. Online business is something that takes place everything online or through digitally. It is done through the internet or online services.

Today, in this edition we are talking about career options related to digital marketing .Digital marketing (also known as data-driven marketing) is the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium.

All of us use mobile phones. Gone are the days when we used to use simple phones with torch light but now we can see smart phones everywhere. Android or ios or similar operating systems are available which are making our life easy and simple. Communication has been strengthening and now it is easy to communicate with any person living anywhere on earth.

I am writing about digital marketing as many students ask me about the scopes of digital marketing and how one can build their career related to digital marketing.

Digital marketing’s development since the 1990s and 2000s has changed the way brands and businesses use technology for marketing. As digital platforms are increasingly incorporated into marketing plans and everyday life, and as people use digital devices instead of visiting physical shops, digital marketing campaigns are becoming more prevalent and efficient.

Digital marketing techniques such as search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), content marketing, influencer marketing, content automation, campaign marketing, data-driven marketing and e-commerce marketing, social media marketing, social media optimization, e-mail direct marketing, display advertising, e-books, and optical disks and games are becoming more common in our advancing technology.

In fact, digital marketing now extends to non-Internet channels that provide digital media, such as mobile phones (SMS and MMS), call back, and on-hold mobile ringtones.

Digital marketing, the promotion of products or brands via one or more forms of electronic media, differs from traditional marketing which has been practised for a long time. The person engaged with digital marketing can be termed as digital marketers and the monitor things like what is being viewed, how often and for how long, sales conversions, what content works and doesn’t work, etc.

One needs to be digitally literate and creative.

Digital marketing is not doing any programming or coding so someone without technical qualification can also excel in this area. The scope has increased more after COVID 19 pandemic.

There is less investment in this field and anyone may come and be part of this career avenue for which they need certain skills and basic knowledge.

(The author is a career mentor. He can be reached on 8473943734 or [email protected] for any career related queries)