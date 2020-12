NONGPOH: Entry-Exit Point at Umling in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya was inaugurated by the Deputy CM, Prestone Tynsong on Monday.

The inaugural function was also attended C&RD Minister, Hamlet Dohling, Agriculture Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Umroi MLA George B Lyngdoh, Umsning MLA, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong, Jirang MLA Sosthenes Sohtun, Ri Bhoi DC RM Kurbah and other officials beside members of the pressure groups.