Thuram apologizes for spitting in opponent’s face

MONCHENGLADBACH, Dec 20: Borussia Mönchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram has apologized for spitting in an opponent’s face during a game as he faces a lengthy ban.

Thuram was sent off after spitting at Hoffenheim defender Stefan Posch during a confrontation between the pair Saturday, with the score at 1-1.

Hoffenheim conceded another goal after Thuram was red-carded and went on to lose 2-1.

Thuram is likely to miss several weeks of games in the new year, dealing another blow to eighth-place Gladbach’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League for a second straight season. (AP)