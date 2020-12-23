Gladbach’s Thuram banned for 5 games

BERLIN, Dec 22: Borussia Mönchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram has been banned for five games for spitting in the face of a Hoffenheim opponent in the Bundesliga.

The German football federation said on Monday the ban applies to the German Cup and Bundesliga and that a further one-game ban is suspended on condition of good behavior until Dec. 21, 2021.

Thuram spat in defender Stefan Posch’s face from close range during an argument over a tackle from Posch. Referee Frank Willenborg consulted video and sent off Thuram and booked Posch.

Hoffenheim won 2-1 on Saturday.

Thuram was also fined 40,000 euros ($50,000) by the federation on Monday. Gladbach had already fined the French player a month’s wages that will be donated to a social cause.

Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said on Sunday the spitting incident was uncharacteristic of Thuram, the son of French World Cup winner Lilian Thuram.

He was praised in May for taking a knee in solidarity with the BLM movement. (AP)