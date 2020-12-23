Lajong coach joins Mohammedan Sporting

SHILLONG, Dec 22: Birendra Thapa, who has been part of the Shillong Lajong for almost two decades, is set to join Mohammedan Sporting Club FC in the upcoming I-League to be held in Kolkata from January 2021. ‘Coach Biru’, as he is fondly called, joined Shillong Lajong as a player in the year 2001. He was a member of the team that created history and won the second division I-league in 2009 and got promoted to the I-league. He retired from professional football in 2010, but continued to work in the Club as a Coach and Team Manager. He attained his Coaching license in 2012 and became an AFC A licensed coach in 2018. He led the Lajong team that won the CC meet in 2011 which was held in Manipur. He was the assistant coach when Lajong won the second division i-league again in 2011. He also led the Lajong Under 12 team to China where our team finished 6th position (out of 16 teams) in the BRICS International Youth Tournament (2017).