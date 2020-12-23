No Board exams in India till Feb 2021: Pokhriyal

NEW DELHI, Dec 22: Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Tuesday ruled out conducting board examinations for classes 10 and 12 till February next year in view of the COVID-19 situation. Usually, the practical exams are conducted in January and theory exams begin every year in February and conclude in March.

The minister said a decision about when the exams will be conducted will be taken later after assessment of the situation and consultation with stakeholders.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, it has been decided that the board exams for classes 10 and 12 will not be conducted till February next year. CBSE is making necessary preparations for conducting the 2021 examinations. A decision on the exam schedule will be taken later after assessment of situation and more consultations with stakeholders,” Nishank said in an online interaction with teachers.

With no clarity on the board exam dates yet, several schools have already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

The Ministry of Education had also announced that JEE-Mains for admission to engineering colleges will be held four times a year starting 2021 to offer flexibility to students and a chance to improve their scores.

The first edition of the Joint Entrance Examination-Mains (JEE-Mains) will be held from February 23 to 26, followed by rounds in March, April and May. (PTI)