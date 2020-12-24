Assam Cong asks Ajanta Neog to clarify on joining BJP

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) today served a notice on its senior leader and former minister, Ajanta Neog to clarify her stand by tomorrow in respect of news reports that are in circulation about her plan to join the BJP during the visit of senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah’s visit to the state on Saturday next.

The letter signed by the APCC president Ripun Bora asked Smt Neog to inform the party in no time about her stand regarding shifting allegiance to the BJP as such news is having adverse impact of party workers.

There has been wide circulation of the news about Ajanta Neog joing the BJP after the senior Congress leader went to meet Assam Chief Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal in presence of another senior BJP leader and Convenor of the NEDA, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma at the official residence of the chief minister a few days back.

Meanwhile, a senior BJP leader informed that the Congress leader and former minister Ajanta Neog was likely to meet Amit Shah, but whether she would join the BJP or not could not be revealed as of now.

Meanwhile, a few other Congress leaders in Assam whose names were also in news about their plan to join the BJP, have clarified to the party that they have no intention to shift allegiance to the BJP.

It may be mentioned that before the Assembly election of 2016, the Congress received a serous set back when its influential leader Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma joined the BJP along with some of his close party colleagues. Assam Congress is yet to recover from that set-back.

Now, if Ajanta Neog joins the BJP, it will be another disaster for the party before 2021 Assembly polls as the Congress leader and a sitting MLA has tremendous influence in Golaghat district and neighbouring areas.