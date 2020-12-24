Second terrorist killed in Kashmir encounter 

SRINAGAR: With the killing of another terrorist the number of militants killed in an ongoing gunfight at Kreeri in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday has reached two, officials said.

The firefight between the terrorists and the security forces began on Thursday morning after the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under heavy fire that triggered the gunbattle.

“Another unidentified terrorist killed taking the toll of terrorists killed to two, search is going on,” police said.

IANS