DDC polls in J&K ‘moment of pride’: PM

New Delhi, Dec 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Saturday that free and transparent DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir coupled with voters’ keen participation are a “moment of pride” for India, while hitting back at his rivals for giving him “lessons in democracy”.

In a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, who alleged recently that there is no democracy in India, Modi said while his government has completed three-tier panchayat polls in Jammu and Kashmir in over a year of the region becoming a union territory, the Congress dispensation in Puducherry has not carried out local body elections despite a Supreme Court order.

Launching the Ayushman Bharat scheme via a video-conference to extend health insurance benefits to all residents of Jammu and Kashmir, he said the three-tier panchayat system has fully taken shape here, describing it as a realisation of Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of ‘gram swaraj’ (village self-rule). He then added that he would like to share his pain before the nation on this occasion.

“Some people in Delhi curse Modi day in and day out and hurl abuses. They regularly offer me lessons in democracy. I want to show them the mirror today,” he said, blasting the Congress for not undertaking the local polls in Puducherry.

“The party of those teaching me democracy is in power in Puducherry,” the prime minister said, without naming the Congress, which has been ruling the UT since 2016.

It shows the gap between what some parties preach and what they do, and also highlights their commitment to democracy, he said in a dig at his rivals.

Noting that local body polls were last held in 2006 in Puducherry, he said its term ended in 2011 but new elections were not held.

“You will be surprised to know that the Supreme Court had given an order in this regard in 2018, but the government there has been delaying it,” the prime minister said.

The district development council polls in Jammu and Kashmir have written a new chapter in the troubled region and have strengthened democracy, he said.

Noting that the people braved cold weather and the COVID-19 pandemic to enthusiastically participate in the election, the prime minister said he had heard from every political party about the high level of transparency during the polls and how free they were.

“I feel so proud… This is a moment of pride for India,” he said, lauding the local administration and security forces. These election results have thrown up victors, many of whom have come up from among the masses and who have won due to their work, not their name, he said, in a dig at dynastic parties. (PTI)