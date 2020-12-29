Mullagh to be inducted in Aussie Cricket Hall of Fame

MELBOURNE, Dec 28: Johnny Mullagh, the star of the first Australian Aboriginal team of 19th century on Monday became the first indigenous player to be inducted into the Australian Cricket’s Hall of Fame.

Considered one of the best players of his era, Mullagh took 245 wickets at an average of 10 and scored 1,698 runs during his side’s maiden tour to the United Kingdom, featuring in 45 of the 47 matches way back in 1868.

The ‘player of the match’ in the ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at MCG will be awarded with the Johnny Mullagh Medal as a tribute to honour him. (PTI)