Assam State Zoo reopens after 10 months

GUWAHATI: Assam environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya reopened the Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden here on Thursday, ten months after it had barred entry of visitors in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, people will be allowed to visit the zoo only from Saturday by adhering to all the COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing of face masks.

Sources said the price of entry tickets would remain the same as before. However, to prevent overcrowding and any possible spread of virus, no tickets will be sold at the zoo counter and visitors have to purchase tickets online.

“Formally opened the Assam state zoo today in presence of senior forest officials post lockdown. Ticketing system has been made completely online by booking through http://assamstatezoo.in. Visitors can step in and enjoy this flora and fauna hotspot from January 2, 2021,” Assam forest and environment minister Parimal Suklabaidya informed through a tweet.

According to reports, zoo staff would be stationed at the entry gate to guide and assist visitors who do not have access to the internet to avail tickets.

Entry is likely to be allowed in a staggered manner in two separate time slots having a restricted number of visitors.

The state forest department had earlier issued certain guidelines for the visitors.

The Assam state zoo generally witnesses the highest footfall during winter, particularly on Christmas