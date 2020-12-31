BSF, Meghalaya Police destroy hemp cultivation

SHILLONG: Border Security Force (BSF) in coordination with Meghalaya Police destroyed illegal cultivation of hemp in more that half acre of land at Bhoiragopi village in South West Garo Hills.

Acting on a tip-off provided by the BSF, a joint operation by troops of 28 Bn BSF and police from Zikzak Police Station , in South West Garo Hills destroyed the hemp plantation by setting those afire.

The growth of hemp was at the final stage and ripen enough to be consumed as a psychotropic substance. The land used for cultivation belongs to Mohiran Hajong (35) s/o Kabirtana Hajong r/o village Bhoiragopi.