CBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 exams during May 4 to June 10

NEW DELHI: Class 10 and 12 and examinations for schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be held from May 4 to June 10 and results will be announced on July 15, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced today.

Nishank had earlier ruled out conducting the board examinations till February in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Usually, practical tests are conducted in January and theory exams begin in February and conclude in March.

With no clarity on the board exam dates, several schools had already conducted pre-board exams online to keep the students prepared.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced that board exams in 2021 will be conducted in written mode and not online.

Schools across the country were closed in March to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. They were partially reopened in some states from October 15.

However, a few states have decided to keep them closed in view of a spike in the number of infections.